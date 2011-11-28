Wohler announces new interface for MADI-8 Audio Monitor

Wohler Technologies has announced a new software interface for the company's MADI-8 in-rack audio monitor. The new UI allows for control and quick reconfiguration of channel presets from any PC, enabling the naming of any or all of the 64 available channels and then assign them up to eight available presets. Configurations can be saved as files on the set-up application, so operators can instantly recall channel names and presets from previous events and assign them to other MADI-8 units.

Giving users the option of creating presets via a PC and keyboard rather than on the MADI-8 unit itself, the firmware upgrade and software application download significantly reduces the time required to configure a MADI-8. For installations with numerous MADI-8 units, using a simple device server adaptor for each of the serial ports can enable all of the MADI-8 units to be controlled via an Ethernet network. This capability allows users to switch MADI-8 units between sport- or event-specific presets over the network, taking very little time to shift channel names and presets from one broadcast to the next.

"We designed the MADI-8 to be a flexible, powerful, and easy-to-use solution for cost-effective audio confidence monitoring, and this new software interface makes the unit an even better match for demanding broadcast and production environments," Wohler product manager Jeff McNall said. "Wohler is evolving to incorporate the use of Ethernet networks in configuration of our products. We've done it on our AMP2-16V-3G monitor as well."

The new software application and firmware upgrade are free to existing MADI-8 users.