Volicon and Grass Valley Partner on Content Repurposing Workflow

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Volicon announced a new partnership with Grass Valley that enables a workflow in which content can be quickly and easily captured, clipped, and edited for delivery to any platform, the pair said. The Capture and Share applications, part of the Volicon Observer Media Intelligence Platform, and Grass Valley Edius video editing software together enable collaborative production of compelling content for TV, Web, mobile, and social media platforms.



The Capture application facilitates the continuous real-time capture of up to 720p content from cable set-top boxes, studios, and live camera feeds and makes it immediately available to users across the enterprise, Volicon and Grass said. The Capture application pairs HD H.264 encodes with proxy versions so that both local and remote users, such as remote staff, partners, consultants, outside talent, and reporters in the field, can collaborate seamlessly to review live or previously captured content, clip high-value segments, and push them directly into Grass Valley’s Edius video editing software.



Because the Capture application captures a composite feed that marries closed caption data to both the high- and low-resolution versions of the content, users can perform complex searches of all captured content. Capture returns a list of results, each with a representative image and a short excerpt from the closed captioning. The footage is immediately viewable, or frame-accurately sub-clipped and made available to the MAM system for rebroadcast or to the Grass Valley editing system for repurposing.



Edius requires no rendering and has no limitations with respect to the number of audio, video, graphics, and title tracks it supports, according to Grass Valley.



To accelerate content distribution, the Share application provides single-click publishing profiles that facilitate rapid processing of content to meet appropriate container and encoding requirements for an array of platforms, including target websites, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. The Share application also makes use of existing closed captioning text to publish content that is compliant with government regulations.