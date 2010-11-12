TV One upgrades ad traffic system to Broadway Systems

TV One, a cable TV and broadband service provider that targets adult African American viewers, is now using a comprehensive administration software platform from Broadway Systems to manage program scheduling, advertising sales, and traffic and billing. The TV One cable network is available in more than 50.4 million households.

Using Broadway’s platform, TV One now has a single solution that benefits all of its departments in meeting project deadlines. As part of the implementation, Broadway Systems’ tools have been integrated with StorerTV’s SIMS program management software using a BXF interface and with the Comcast Media Center’s on-air automation systems.

Jody Drewer, TV One executive vice president and CFO, said that Broadway’s Sales Planning and Proposal, Traffic and Billing, and Program Management software modules have improved inventory management and helped the network maximize its profitability.

“Our planners can steward deals on the fly rather than wait until after the fact,” Drewer said. “We don’t lose time on ADU [Audience Deficiency Unit] analysis, so we can make good on a deal while the deal is still open. That makes us more proactive, not reactive — and it allows TV One to provide better customer service.”

Launched in January 2004, TV One offers a broad range of real-life and entertainment-oriented original programming, classic series, movies and music designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult African American viewers.

Broadway Systems’ platform manages more than $2.5 billion in advertising revenues for top 20 rated cable networks as well as startups. The company offers cable networks a strategic alternative to existing vendors, one that is dedicated to their business and keeps pace with service providers’ changing requirements.