Turkish broadcaster adds SSL C100 HDS console

Turkish broadcaster TRT Avaz Studio has installed a 24+8-fader Solid State Logic C100 HDS console with two 128 DSP Blackrock processor units to support programming for TRT’s newest broadcast channel, TRT Avaz.

The console will be used for the production of live entertainment, news and current affairs programs broadcast to more than 250 million people in 27 countries and 13 autonomous regions. Because the programs will be broadcast in five languages (Azeri, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek and Turkmen with Turkish subtitles), the flexible bus structure of the C100 HDS helps to facilitate the smooth production flow of the different sound tracks.

The C100 HDS is used with a MORSE MADI router with two MORSE stage boxes and a BRIO unit with a total I/O capability of 32 microphone inputs, 48 analog line-level I/Os and 36 AES/EBU I/Os. The C100 HDS also is fully 5.1 capable, making it ready for TRT’s move to HD broadcasting in the future.