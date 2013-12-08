Triveni Digital and Digital Alert Systems Team Up to Add M-EAS Capability

PRINCETON, N.J. and LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. — Triveni Digital announced that Mobile Emergency Alert System functionality is now available for its GuideBuilder 5 metadata generation system via a software interface developed in conjunction with Digital Alert Systems. Connected by this new interface option, the Triveni Digital GuideBuilder and Digital Alert Systems DASDEC emergency messaging platform serve as an integrated solution for the reception, generation, and subsequent distribution of messages over the M-EAS platform.



Designed to enhance traditional EAS messaging, M-EAS is a new mobile data service that enables broadcasters to transmit emergency messages in their Mobile DTV broadcast signal, allowing for the delivery of rich media alerts anywhere, anytime on portable electronics.



GuideBuilder produces program guides and metadata for hundreds of TV stations and cable operators, allowing them to comply with FCC PSIP requirements, generate consistent DTV metadata, and prevent errors to ensure a superior quality-of-experience for viewers. Through seamless integration with the DASDEC emergency messaging platform, GuideBuilder brings support for M-EAS and associated rich media into the existing workflows of DTV distribution plants.



GuideBuilder’s new M-EAS functionality allows for the delivery of multimedia emergency alerts to Mobile DTV-equipped devices such as cellphones, tablets, handheld receivers, and in-car navigation systems. The DASDEC system gathers local EAS content, IPAWS-based EAS content, and internally originated content and passes this data, including any associated rich media, along to GuideBuilder. Acting as an M-EAS content manager within the station, GuideBuilder then interleaves this content into the DTV transmission. Information in the broadcast may include evacuation maps, weather maps, HTML pages, audio announcements, video files, and more.



As an increasing number of mobile devices are equipped with DTV tuners, broadcasters are becoming better positioned to offer emergency messages with much greater detail, complemented by valuable audio and visual resources. Triveni Digital and Digital Alert Systems showcased this emergency messaging model at the recently concluded 2013 NAB Futures summit, where the companies demonstrated how the GuideBuilder and DASDEC units already installed in many broadcast facilities can be integrated to deliver richer emergency communications to a growing number of mobile device users.



GuideBuilder 5 is available in a variety of configurations to support any DTV provider's preferred deployment approach, whether it's as an integrated server, software intended for use on customer-supplied servers or virtual machines, or as a cloud-based managed service. The platform offers easy integration with a wide range of broadcast ecosystem elements, including multiplexers, encoders, automation systems, traffic systems, and listing services.



