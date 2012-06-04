Terrapin TR-D6 amplifier sets sights on Singapore

Making its first appearance at BroadcastAsia 2012, the new Terrapin TR-D6 is a compact bidirectional throwdown device that features both a fiber optic (ST) input and a copper (BNC) input, as well as a fiber optic output (ST) and six copper (BNC) outputs.

A single push-button operation makes it easy to switch between four modes, permitting the Terrapin TR-D6 to act as an HD/SDI distribution amplifier with six BNC outputs and a fiber optic output, a fiber optic transceiver with six BNC outputs of the received signal or the local copper signal, or as an optical repeater with a six-output BNC tap.