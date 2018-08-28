Telestream to Showcase Telestream iQ Monitoring Platform at IBC2018

AMSTERDAM—Telestream will showcase what it calls the “world’s first fully-virtualized end-to-end adaptive bit rate (ABR) video monitoring & analytics solution” at the 2018 IBC Show, Sept. 13-17 at the RAI in Amsterdam.

Telestream iQ

Telestream iQ provides end-to-end correlated video service monitoring from ingest to viewer with all software virtualized, automated and orchestrated solutions with open API’s, deep data collection and actionable KPI’s to ensure Quality of Experience (QoE) for subscribers and Quality of Service (QoS) for service providers, according to the company.

The platform includes pre/post encoder, publishing and post origin/cache stages, through to third party analytics post end client integration. It also provides a single integrated graphical user interface for intuitive video service management and troubleshooting.

Telestream will be at Stand 7.C16