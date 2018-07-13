Telestream Debuts Wirecast S for Microsoft Stream and Office 365

NEVADA CITY, CA—Telestream has introduced Wirecast S, a new version of its Wirecast live streaming and production software exclusively designed to enable studio-grade production for live events in Microsoft Stream, an enterprise video service that allows users to securely upload, stream live, and share video. The new software is available as a free 30-day trial download when Microsoft enables live event streaming and scheduling for its Stream customers, and as a monthly subscription thereafter.

By combining Wirecast with Microsoft Stream and Office 365, Wirecast S users can initiate streaming to their company or group quickly by using a number of quick-start templates for town halls, presentations and announcements.

Users can launch Wirecast S directly within Microsoft Stream and begin streaming with little or no training required. To create high-production value webcasts, Wirecast S makes it easy to switch between multiple cameras and add Skype feeds, images, titles, and sound tracks within the application.

“Wirecast S makes corporate live video broadcasting accessible to any company or employee using the Microsoft Stream platform within Office 365. Our goal was to make a tool that was lightweight, flexible, and easy to use and run while still enabling a professional look and feel for any broadcast,” said Scott Murray, VP Product Management at Telestream. “Working closely with the Microsoft Stream product team, we have developed a solution that integrates tightly with their platform, streamlining live video creation and encoding into a unified, secure process that extends and facilitates communication within an organization’s existing Office 365 infrastructure.”

More information can be found at www.telestream.net/WirecastS.

.