Sound Devices introduces MixPre-D portable mixer

Sound Devices introduced its new MixPre-D at this year’s NAB Show. Ideal for documentaries, sports, news magazines and corporate-industrial productions, MixPre-D is designed for any field production application where capturing great sound is important, but size and weight are a concern.

At the heart of the new MixPre-D are two studio-grade mic/line-switchable inputs with limiters, high-pass filters and selectable phantom power. To accommodate the increasing variety of cameras and devices used in production today, the MixPre-D has exceptional output adaptability and serves as a flexible, class-compliant USB audio interface. It also offers numerous analog output options, including mic/line-switchable balanced XLR; dedicated consumer mic level on a locking TA3 connector (designed specifically for DSLR-type inputs); and an aux-level output on 3.5 mm connection. Digital outputs include balanced AES3 on XLR and USB audio connectivity for Mac OS, Windows or Linux computers.

MixPre-D includes many additional features that help make it a perfect complement to larger mixers. These include MS stereo matrix, tone oscillator, internal slate microphone, return monitoring of both analog and USB audio, high-gain headphone output and a choice of two-AA or external 5-18VDC powering.