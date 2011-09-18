Snell offers I/O flexibility

Snell recently unveiled Vega, a new routing platform that allows users to configure any signal port independently for fiber or coax (copper) connectivity. Vega's unique design also enables any port to be configured as either an input or output, providing the industry's most flexible asymmetric routing solution within a space-saving 96-port router.

Vega has 96 signal ports on its rear panel. The fully asymmetric I/O port designation of the platform enables the user to configure the router with just one input and 95 outputs, 95 inputs and one output, or any combination in between. The use of small fiber plug-in modules and/or miniature coaxial connector types also means that this innovative design yields 50 percent more signal ports than a conventional router of the same rack height.

Each pair of ports consists of a receptacle cage that accepts a very small plug-in module supporting either fiber (LC-type small form-factor pluggable, or SFP) or copper coaxial (HD BNC and/or DIN 1.0/2.3) connectivity. Because Vega's ports can be configured simply and quickly, broadcasters and media companies can choose the appropriate connection medium on the fly. Convenient support for fiber connectivity without the need for external converters makes it easy and affordable to maintain high data rates over long-distance links. A bidirectional, 12-port, coax-only rear module type is also available, offering users an entry-level solution when fiber connectivity is not yet required.

The router's extensive redundancy options include dual redundant crosspoints, frame controllers, power supplies, and fans. A comprehensive array of "soft" and "hard" control options is also available.