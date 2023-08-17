Sencore to Showcase Internet Delivery, Monitoring, & Analysis Solutions at IBC 2023
Products include Sentra Gateway, VB258 monitoring blade and Impulse 400D 4K UHD Receiver Decoder
At IBC 2023, Sencore will unveil an array of solutions for content delivery, monitoring and analyzation at the 2023 IBC Show, Sept. 15-18 at the RAI Amsterdam.
Highlighted products include:
- Centra Gateway enables seamless internet delivery of media content, ensuring robust connectivity and exceptional viewing experiences.
- Quad-Port RF Monitoring Blade VB258 is a powerful solution for real-time monitoring of RF signals with twice the density of its predecessor. The VB258’s advanced capabilities provide broadcasters and network operators with comprehensive insights to maintain signal integrity and optimize performance.
- OmniHub 6-16 Modular Video Processing Platform for video processing and content management provides seamless management and delivery of video content across various platforms.
- Impulse 400D 4K UHD Receiver Decoder offers unrivaled decoding capabilities for pristine UHD content delivery with support for the latest industry standards.
Sencore will also announce a new addition to its product lineup during the show.
Sencore will be in Stand 1.F72.
