RTW Takes Aim at Global Loudness



German audio and metering products manufacturer RTW said all its units will meet worldwide loudness standards starting in July 2011. RTW is showing upgrades to its Digital-Monitor 10500X-PLUS, SurroundControl 31900/31960 and SurroundMonitor 11900 lines of products, Michael Kahsnitz, RTW technical director, said at a Monday press conference. The upgrades update the loudness functionality of these instruments to current guideline and standards.



Those products “can handle all the loudness standards worldwide, including for the United States, Japan and Europe,” Kahsnitz said. In addition, RTW introduced new monitoring software for the TouchMonitor series of audio metering products. The upgrade includes performance and stability optimizations, new functional enhancements, improvements to the touchscreen-based operating concept and better ergonomics.



With the upgrade, TouchMonitor series units can measure loudness in either two streams of 5.1 or in a single 5.1 stereo stream, according to Kahsnitz. No matter which stream is used, it provides the user with “a lot of information on the audio off your streams.”



The firmware update is available for all TouchMonitor users via the company’s website.



— J.J. Smith, Government Video



