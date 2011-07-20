ProConsultant Informatique shows business management systems for media convergence

ProConsultant Informatique (PCI) will showcase the multiplatform capabilities of LOUISE, its business management system, at IBC 2011. Visitors to the stand can see first hand how the powerful media and metadata structure management and workflow-driven features in LOUISE can be leveraged to maximum advantage for both linear and nonlinear outlets. PCI will also demonstrate its CINDY sales management software, which now includes the ability to target advertising on nonlinear platforms.

The workflow engine automates many other media-related tasks and processes involved in the digital production chain, including archive retrievals and multiple transcoding. The MediaBench module can be used to create promos, thumbnails and segments for content that is repurposed to nonlinear platforms. From LOUISE, users can create customized overlays for content viewed on nonlinear platforms such as smart phones and tablets.

See Proconsultant Informatique at IBC on booth 2.B21.