AdImpact, Comcast Technology Solutions Partner on Automating Political Ad Workflows

ALEXANDRIA, Va.—AdImpact has announced that Comcast Technology Solutions’ (CTS) creative management platform, AdFusion has been integrated into AdImpact's data-driven political media buying solution, Potomac.

The joint solution enables political advertisers and agencies using Potomac to streamline complex workflows involved in media planning, buying, traffic management, content delivery and reconciliation, the companies reported.

“Thanks to recent technological advancements, the political ad landscape has evolved rapidly, but many aspects of the media buying process have remained complex and manual,” said Kyle Roberts, CEO of AdImpact. “While Potomac has helped automate key steps to ensure campaigns are delivered on time and on budget, this integration marks a major milestone in our mission to modernize media buying. By integrating AdFusion into Potomac, agencies can further simplify the process to execute media buys more efficiently, effectively, and at scale.”

With the integration of AdFusion, which combines media buys with creative assets and metadata to accelerate the flow of creative traffic and content delivery, Potomac enables agencies to reduce errors, accelerate time to air and optimize ad placements across broadcast, CTV and digital platforms. By transmitting buy line level data directly to AdFusion, agencies and their advertisers can now execute traffic and content delivery more precisely than ever, the companies explained.

“In an increasingly fragmented media landscape, political advertisers need solutions that ensure they’re maximizing their investments,” said Bart Spriester, Bart Spriester, senior vice president and general manager of streaming, broadcast & advertising for Comcast Technology Solutions. “Our collaboration with AdImpact expands the capabilities of AdFusion to bring a new level of efficiency to media buyers, helping them achieve better outcomes with less operational complexity.”

For more information about Potomac, visit www.adimpact.com .

For more information about CTS’ AdFusion visit https://www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com/who-we-serve/adfusion .