PlayBox Neo Brings Full Suite of Modular Playout Solutions to 2023 NAB Show NY

PlayBox Neo is bringing its entire line up of media playout solutions to NAB Show NY, Oct. 25-26 at the Javits Center. The latest generation of the company’s AirBox Neo-20 playout and IP streaming system will be shown paired with two software modules: TitleBox Neo-20, a 4K UHD/HD CG, and Capture Suite for control of multiple live ingest channels through a single interface.

All will run on the company’s Channel-in-a-Box turnkey playout server. Also on display in the PlayBox Neo booth will be ProductionAirBox Neo-20 for live production playout and Media Gateway for live media delivery and distribution.

PlayBox Neo solutions are based on modular products and services which can be easily customized to provide the exact capability needed for any scale of channel playout management - from ingest and scheduling right through to transmission, according to the company. Demonstrations at NAB Show NY will cover the entire workflow from ingest, asset management, graphics creation, titling, subtitling, ad insertion and scheduling to playout.

“We’ve been attracting a lot of attention in the U.S. in the past few months, particularly from smaller to mid-sized broadcasters,” said Van Duke, Director of U.S. Operations, PlayBox Neo. “Our hybrid system is still attracting the most interest - SDI and IP in and out. The PlayBox Neo R&D team has been working overtime lately, and it shows. We’re eager to demonstrate the results of their efforts to our east coast colleagues. It’s really quite dramatic.”

“We’ve had great success at NAB New York in previous years,” added Duke, “and we’re looking forward to some high-quality meetings and catching up with any folks we may not have seen at NAB in April or IBC in September.”

PlayBox Neo will be in Booth #1228.

Click here to register: https://nabshow.com/newyork2023/