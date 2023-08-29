LTN to Showcase its Intelligent IP-based Video Distribution Solutions at IBC2023

LTN will be at the 2023 IBC Show, Sept. 15-18, to showcase its IP-based video transport solutions that offer a more reliable, scalable, and cost-efficient approach to managing and distributing high-quality content.

The company will spotlight LTN Wave, its award-winning, fully managed, multicast-enabled IP-based transmission solution that provides customers with an intelligent and reliable alternative to traditional satellite or fiber-based models.

Underpinned by the ultra reliable LTN Network with extremely-low latency, LTN Wave delivers next-generation business intelligence and seamless interoperability to enable media companies to deliver multiple tailored versions of content across any region, device, or platform. German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle and US sports network MSG Networks, have both deployed LTN Wave to future-proof their transmission strategies while driving operational efficiencies.

“Shifting to IP-based video transport is going to be top of the agenda for many business leaders at IBC2023. Media companies are increasingly moving to an IP-first roadmap to drive greater flexibility and business intelligence while securing profitability,” said Chris Myers, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer, LTN. “LTN Wave gives media companies a best-in-class, fully managed solution that enables a stress-free migration to IP, while laying the foundations for greater customization and monetization across all digital platforms.”

LTN will also demo LTN Arc, the company's fully managed, cloud-enabled production solution that handles every aspect of live event versioning at scale for rights holders and sports platforms. Through automated workflows and supported by the highly redundant video transport backbone of the LTN Network, Arc delivers the versioning, customization, and decoration capabilities that rights holders need to tailor and deliver their content for diverse worldwide audiences while enabling downstream monetization.

LTN will be in Stand 5.A76 at the RAI Amsterdam. To register for the show, visit https://show.ibc.org