Liberty AV Solutions introduces BTN Series rack enclosure

Liberty AV Solutions has released the new BTN Series of rack enclosures. Featuring a black, textured powder-coat finish, the BTN Series is built with open sides to provide quick, easy access to equipment. Incorporating optional heavy-duty caster bases for high mobility and stability, the racks have been tested to a static load rating of 12,250lbs and can be used either as stand-alone units or ganged together.

At 22in wide, the BTN Series is available in rack depths of 26.5in, 31.5in, 36in and 42in, and with vertical capacities of 24RU, 37RU, 40RU and 44RU. Two pairs of fully adjustable, 10-32-tapped mounting rails inscribed with individually marked RUs come with each unit, as does all mounting hardware and a pair of ground studs residing in the optional caster base.

For applications where open sides aren’t desirable, available accessories include vented side panels with locks. Flush and face-mount doors can be ordered as well, along with a number of solid and slotted top panels incorporating various numbers and sizes of cooling fans. Every BTN rack is shipped with all ordered options and accessories fully assembled and in place. Customers can pick their options and assemble their rack systems online when ordering.