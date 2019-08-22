LG’s Transparent OLED Panel Now Available

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.—LG has announced that its new Transparent OLED digital signage display is now available for shipping in the U.S.

The Transparent OLED is a 55-inch, see-through display that delivers LG’s OLED picture quality while maintaining a high transparency, which LG claims is higher than traditional transparent LCD displays. Watching video on the screen is augmented by seeing objects and images behind the screen.

ABCOM Digital Signage Solutions, and its ABCOMRENTS division, has been tapped as the first company to provide the transparent display to U.S. customers.