FOR-A to show LTR-100HS video archiving recorder

FOR-A will show its new LTR-100HS video archiving recorder at IBC2010. The LTR-100HS bridges the gap between video and file-based LTO-5 storage by means of a one-box solution. It is housed in a half-width 3RU unit that includes an LCD video monitor, 2TB of hard disc storage, VTR-style controls and an LTO-5 data cassette deck, along with HD/SD-SDI video and audio connections.

The LTR-100HS records and replays file-based MEPG-2 MXF at up to 50Mb/s that, on the compact (102.0 x 105.4 x 21.5 mm) 1.5TB LTO-5 cassettes, has a video running time of 50 hours. LTO-5’s Linear Tape File System (LTFS) is open technology, which enables reading and writing files on PCs as ordinary external storage. Users can store programs or unedited footage onto LTO-5 cartridges, place them on the shelf, or take a pack of material on site to support OB or other remote operations — all within the file-based domain. The system is also suitable for creating large-scale archives.

Visit FOR-A at IBC Stand 2.A51.