FCC Chairman to Address NAB Show



Two days after the FCC released details of its National Broadband Plan, NAB announced that FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski would deliver a keynote address to the NAB Show on Tuesday, April 13 at 9:00 a.m.



The speech marks Genachowski’s first appearance at the NAB Show as chairman of the commission and is expected to draw a huge crowd as the industry debates the proposal to take back broadcast spectrum outlined in the plan promoted by the chairman.



"We are delighted that Chairman Genachowski will be joining us at this year's NAB Show," said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. "As the world's largest showcase of technologies from across the communications ecosystem, we're pleased to present Chairman Genachowski with a high-profile platform to share his views on communications policy and the future of free and local broadcasting."



As previously announced, the NAB Show will also include "The Washington Face-Off," an informative session examining telecommunications policy issues led by FCC Commissioners Michael Copps, Mignon Clyburn and Meredith Attwell Baker.



