PMVG’s TechConnect Goes Virtual for 2026

BOULDER, CO. —The Public Media Venture Group (PMVG) today announced that TechConnect ’26, its fourth annual technology conference for public media executives and engineers, will be presented as a virtual event series in 2026.

TechConnect ‘26 will consist of four quarterly virtual conference days, each featuring two sessions that address sustainability, innovation, and operational efficiency for public television stations. The first meetings will take place March 25 & 27.

“Public media stations must now navigate the loss of federal support and rising operating costs,” said Marc Hand, CEO of PMVG. “But at the same time, transformative technologies—software-based systems, cloud infrastructure, and artificial intelligence—are opening the door to entirely new operating models and opportunities for service and impact. TechConnect is where station leaders come together to understand these changes and translate them into practical strategies for the future.”

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Launched in 2023, TechConnect is PMVG’s annual gathering for public media technology leaders. The conference has previously been held each year in Las Vegas alongside the NAB Show, bringing together station executives, engineers, and technology partners to explore business models and service opportunities that support public media’s mission in a rapidly evolving media landscape. TechConnect features topics spanning RF engineering, IT infrastructure, and station technology management, including AI applications, IP- and cloud-based facility design, next-generation emergency alerting, and digital transformation strategies.

TechConnect ’26 sessions scheduled throughout the year will explore emerging technology opportunities for public media, including:

Remote monitoring for reduced costs and strengthened reliability

Eyewitness reports from NAB Show 2026

ATSC 3.0 transition strategies and regulatory developments

Passive radar and potential public media applications

AI-powered archive management and new revenue opportunities

Datacasting updates from Edgebeam

For more information, visit https://www.publicmediaventure.com/techconnect .

Public Media Venture Group is a nonprofit business development consortium of 32 leading public media organizations.