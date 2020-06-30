EVS, bcom Partner on ‘Adaptive HDR’

RENNES, France—EVS has teamed up with European research lab b<>com to launch the “b<>com Adaptive HDR Converter,” which provides real-time adaptive HDR conversion functionality for EVS’s Neuron IP processing platform, a product it inherited when it acquired Axon in May.

The converter allows customers to introduce SDR-HDR, HDR-HDR and HDR-SDR conversions in HD and UHD in their production workflow without manual adjustment “at the highest quality ever reached,” the companies said.

b<>com says its algorithm guarantees an optimal conversion regardless of the video content. It does not require the use of metadata and can still provide visually lossless quality. The company adds that the converter offers a small footprint and allows “a seamless integration with partners’ products from playouts and encoding tools to chipsets.”

“The need for an adaptive solution to go from HDR to SDR or vice-versa was obvious from the first test we did with static conversions” said Peter Schut, CTO, Media Infrastructure, at EVS. “b<>com provides such an algorithm and after evaluating the core with some rough shot HDR content and converting it adaptively to SDR, I knew we were heading in the right direction. After a few updates we integrated this in our Neuron Platform and can now serve the industry with better pictures using HDR workflows and still be compatible with your SDR workflows.”

Nicolas Dallery, marketing & sales director at b<>com, characterized the converter as a “real breakthrough for b<>com.”

“This solution has won several innovation prizes and we are proud to have EVS Media Infrastructure adopting it,” he said. “It allows them to offer a dynamic, high-performance tool to their broadcast customers.”