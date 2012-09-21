Digital Nirvana introduces Monitor IQ version 3.1

Digital Nirvana unveiled version 3.1 of its flagship broadcast monitoring software, Monitor IQ, at the IBC2012 convention last week in Amsterdam.

Among the new, customer-suggested features are SDI playout, flexible content archiving, real-time newscast exporting, Dolby E audio standard support and H.264 video format support.

Version 3.1 also includes several features first introduced at NAB 2012, such as watermark NAVE decoding, centralized management and a director’s audio track.

Monitor IQ is a monitoring, logging, compliance and content republishing system for TV networks and stations. It combines the functionality of content recording (HD and SD in full resolution), content searching, retrieve and repurposing, Web publishing, signal monitoring, air-check logging, archiving, ad verification and tracking, and competitive analysis in a scalable networked appliance.