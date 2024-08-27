Dalet to Showcase AI-Enhanced Media Workflow Solutions at IBC2024

Dalet will showcase updates to its range of media asset management and content creation tools with an emphasis on AI-enhanced workflows at the 2024 IBC Show, Sept. 13-17 at the RAI Amsterdam.

Dalet Pyramid

Dalet’s story-centric news solution, Dalet Pyramid, modernizes news operations with an advanced digital-first news workflow that mutualizes resources and optimizes story collaboration to promote a chaos-free news operation. AI-enhanced workflows and centralized planning transform the way global news operations can facilitate multi-format news workflows on a future-proofed platform that runs with full flexibility across cloud, hybrid and on-premise environments.

Updates shown at IBC2024 include a customizable Dalet Pyramid Planner dashboard and UI improvements that enable users to see stories, media and assignments exactly as they want. Attendees can also preview the new Dalet Pyramid browser-based rundown management capabilities that enhance the production of live shows. The next-generation rundown enables collaboration with real-time co-authoring while still working in a story-centric workflow.

Dalet Flex

Dalet Flex media asset management (MAM) and workflow orchestration enables sports organizations and entertainment companies to produce, manage, package, distribute and monetize content effortlessly. Key integrations with digital storefronts like Veritone Digital Media Hub further enhance library and archive monetization opportunities.

Dalet Flex continuous updates, also shown at IBC2024 include a range of operational efficiency capabilities, including enhanced growing-file management and editing capabilities that accelerate workflows. Improved UX functionality provides faster, easier metadata management. Plus, new cost-monitoring capabilities track cloud storage and processing costs.

Dalet Cut

Cloud–native Dalet Cut web-based editor for collaborative and multiformat storytelling lets Dalet Pyramid and Dalet Flex users edit and publish content from anywhere with speed and ease. AI-generated and translated captions and graphics increase speed and efficiency.

New Dalet Cut updates include editing growing files and new modes with three- and four-point editing as well as audio improvements with auto ducking and improved monitoring options.

Dalet’s booth will also include

New AI integrations - Dalet Media Cortex presents a multi-engine approach to metadata enrichment and normalization of multiple sources across large-scale libraries and archives that gives customers consistent, accurate results. The new integrations provide secure, trainable AI models with flexible deployment options - both in the cloud and on-premises - for facial recognition, logo detection, speaker identification and more.



Advanced media processing - Dalet AmberFin delivers premium transcoding at scale on-premises and in the cloud and now gives customers even more deployment flexibility, updated best-in-market pay-per-use pricing, as well as additional codecs and tools that optimize media supply chain workflows. It features elastic pay-by-the-hour media processing business model and flexible deployment options.



Ingest and playout without limitations - Dalet Brio provides high-density ingest and playout while Dalet InStream enables elastic ingest in the cloud for leading media-centric organizations. Ingest as you need, without limits with multi-channel, cloud-native solutions. New features provide additional codec support and continued improvements for a better user experience.

“Customers across every market vertical need to transform both their operations and business models for greater efficiency and monetization. Our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements uniquely positions Dalet to lead these transformations,” states Santiago Solanas, CEO, Dalet. “Our renewed solutions portfolio delivers on the promise of AI efficiency with a customer experience that enables you to navigate industry uncertainty and thrive, all while safeguarding the integrity of storytelling.”

Dalet will be in Stand 7.A43 at the show. For more information, visit https://show.ibc.org/