bebob Debuts ‘Industry's Most Powerful B-Mount Battery’

MUNICH—bebob is launching the B480cine, what it terms as “the most powerful B-Mount battery to date.” It features a market-wide unique capacity of 475Wh and a maximum load capacity of 20 amps (continuous current). In addition, like the complete bebob B-Mount portfolio, it also scores with 14.4/28.8V dual-voltage capability and 450W continuous power output. The company is touting the B480cine as an ideal power supply for particularly power-hungry 12V and 24V equipment on set and says it can replace additional large and clunky on-ground batteries, especially for 24V accessories.

With its 475Wh, the B480cine can power an ARRI 200W Skypanel for two and a half hours, for example. It’s also a good on-board power supply for the high-performance spotlights of the Aputure 600 family: with two B480cine, an Aputure 600D Pro runs with 640W in "full output" and "boost" mode for almost one and a half hours without interruption.

Like all bebob B-Mount batteries, the B480cine features a unique continuous output of 450W. (bebob B-Mount batteries are currently the only ones that deliver 20A continuous current—not only under 14.4V but also under 28.8V nominal voltage. For a short time (several minutes), the current may even reach 23A, the company said.)

The B480cine is designed to be repairable and can be fitted with new cells if they no longer deliver the original performance after years. This means most of the components of the batteries can be reused for years, avoiding waste, conserving resources and saving money.

The B480cine comes with the same warranty as all bebob batteries: two years on all mechanical and electronic components as well as on 80% of the original cell capacity.

The advantages of B-Mount batteries, according to bebob, include 24V and dual-voltage capability, smooth mechanics and universal battery communication. Compatible with cameras, lights and accessories from a wide range of manufacturers, the B-Mount interface also allows all equipment on set to be powered by a single battery system—bringing significant logistical benefits for camera operators and rental companies, particularly in terms of handling and storage, according to the company.

The B480cine is now available for $1,132 from all established bebob dealers.