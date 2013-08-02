ATTO receives Thunderbolt certification for Windows

ATTO Technology has announced full Thunderbolt interoperability and certification with Windows 7 and 8 for its line of Thunderlink and ThunderStream storage connectivity products.

The line includes the Thunderlink Thunderbolt-to-Fibre Channel, Thunderbolt-to-SAS/SATA, and ThunderStream Thunderbolt-to-SAS/SATA RAID Desklink devices. ATTO offers a full suite of software-based productivity and performance-enhancing systems that support Windows 7 and 8 platforms.

ATTO Desklink devices represent the latest storage and network connectivity products for Thunderbolt-enabled platforms, including mobile devices such as laptops and ultrabooks. These systems allow professionals to use high-end, data-intensive applications on Thunderbolt-enabled platforms and portable computers in highly mobile environments.