Tolka and Montage LZ Launch Affordable Certified ATSC 3.0 Turnkey Solution for Receivers

Tolka Telecommunications Corporation, a leading provider of ATSC 3.0 software solutions and broadcast middleware, and Montage LZ, a major SoC supplier in the global digital TV market, has launched a joint ATSC 3.0 turnkey platform based on Montage Symphony 6 chipset.

This collaboration, which brings together Tolka’s field-proven software stack with Montage’s cost-effective silicon, enables manufacturers to rapidly develop and deploy affordable, certified and feature-rich ATSC 3.0 receivers.

“Tolka’s leadership in the ATSC 3.0 ecosystem has helped power a range of certified products across market segments, from entry-level to premium receivers,” said Alex Day, Tolka Telecommunications’ vice president of business development. “By working with Montage LZ, we are enabling a highly accessible solution that combines low BOM cost with a rich feature set and fast time to market. Our software is built to scale – not just for the U.S. market but for emerging ATSC 3.0 regions as well.”

Looking ahead, Tolka and Montage reported that they plan to expand the solution’s reach beyond the U.S., including support for Brazil’s evolving TV3.0/DTV+ standard, and applications in gateway and hybrid environments.

The joint platform delivers:

HTML5 browser support for interactive and dynamic services.

Google Widevine DRM for secure premium content delivery.

Certification-ready implementation, fully supporting A3SA security and NextGen TV requirements.

“Tolka’s advanced market position and proven technology makes it an ideal partner,” added Mars Lin, Business Unit general manager of Montage LZ. “Together we are delivering a flexible, scalable and affordable solution that fully complies with ATSC 3.0 specifications — one that clearly stands out in today’s market and facilitates the technology transition to reach more households.”

Tolka and Montage showcased the joint ATSC 3.0 solution at NAB Show 2025, highlighting how manufacturers can bring new products to market quickly using this integrated platform.

Tolka’s software stack supports all mandatory and recommended ATSC 3.0 features, including ROUTE/DASH, A/331 Service Guide, emergency alerts, watermarking, targeted advertising, and more – with optional modules for advanced security, interactivity, and integration into premium ecosystems like Dolby Vision and Google TV.