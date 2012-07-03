Anton/Bauer Debuts Compact COFDM Transmitter

SHELTON, CONN.: Anton/Bauer said its new AB HDTX System is available. The company described the HDTX as a compact 5.8 GHz COFDM RF system that transmits “a robust HD signal over great distances.” Created in collaboration with Vitec Group sister company Integrated Microwave Technologies, Anton/Bauer’s AB HDTX System is a COFDM transmitter that utilizes the 5.8 GHz frequency band allowing customers to operate without the need for an Federal Communications Commission license.



The AB HDTX sends its signal directly to the AB HDRX dual-diversity receiver or the DirectVu handheld confidence monitor/receiver. The unit’s size makes it ideal for reality-based, ENG/EFP and live event coverage.



The AB HDTX System has an RF output of 100 mW and is capable of accepting a wide range of HD/SD video formats along with embedded audio from the HD SDI output on the camera. The use of MPEG-4 compression allows the signal to travel a half-mile in line of site applications. The system offers a 12-channel selection for transmission.