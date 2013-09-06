A new generation of integrated production for TriCaster

NewTek, based in San Antonio, TX, is now offering new versions of its popular TriCaster integrated production system product line that bring significant improvements in integrated live video production for professional producers looking to deliver high-quality live programs from a studio or in the field.

This next generation includes three new models — TriCaster 860, TriCaster 460 and TriCaster 410 — and enhancements to the company’s flagship system, TriCaster 8000. All products in the new line will begin shipping on September 12, 2013.

Each model in the expanded TriCaster portfolio features four or eight full mix/effects (M/E) channels, used to generate layered and composited real-time video, produce sub-mixes in the main video program and output content as a secondary program — all with complete switcher attributes, transitions, overlays, multi-source layering and virtual sets.

Additional enhancements that are now standard across the entire product line include: advanced virtual sets with new camera motion controls; new “holographic” virtual sets that blend panoramic images with layered and composited video; broad media publishing functions for simultaneous multichannel content delivery; expanded buffers for creating hundreds of custom motion and animated graphics; new, unique remote robotic camera controls; and extensive macro and automation functions that greatly simplify the execution of system commands during a live program and integrate with venues that already use comprehensive MIDI automation.

Among the new family of professional TriCaster systems (optional control surfaces for each system sold separately):

TriCaster 410 is a streamlined, compact system with a full 4 M/E production switcher, HD-SDI connectivity, and tools for live-only delivery. The system is ideal for anyone producing small to medium-sized live shows or webcasts with powerful media sharing and disk recording capabilities.



TriCaster 460 is a compact system with a full 4 M/E production switcher with greater connectivity and broader creative flexibility for any small or medium-sized production, particularly where live video content is touched up, re-packaged or re-purposed for post-production or supplemental programming.



TriCaster 860 is designed for full-sized live action with an abundance of angles, visuals, coverage and postproduction tools, offering a full 8 M/E production switcher, plus more channels, sources, I/O, graphics and effects, and greater capacity for media storage.



TriCaster 8000 is the company’s flagship content publishing hub for all the media in a live program, with a premium 8 M/E production switcher, built-in failsafe and redundancy capabilities, and extensive router support.

Current TriCaster customers can upgrade to the newer versions via a range of options.