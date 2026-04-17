Weigel Broadcasting Taps OpenAP for Advanced Advertising Tools

CHICAGO, Ill.—Weigel Broadcasting Co. has announced that it has started working with OpenAP in the run-up to the Upfronts to provide advertisers with better data and access to inventory on its portfolio of television networks, which include including MeTV, Heroes & Icons, Start TV, Dabl, Catchy Comedy, Story Television, MeTV Toons, MOVIES!, and WEST.

Launching ahead of the 2026 Upfront season, the partnership marks a significant step in Weigel’s move beyond traditional demographics to towards audience-based buying, which it says will enable advertisers to engage high-value, and often unexposed, audiences across its portfolio with greater precision, consistency and scale.

With OpenAP, Weigel Broadcasting Co. advertisers have the ability to define audiences once and activate seamlessly across its portfolio of content, with the flexibility to activate through direct insertion order (IO), programmatic guaranteed (PG) or private marketplace (PMP) transactions.

“Combined with recent announcements regarding datafuelX and VideoAmp, our partnership with OpenAP represents an important step forward in how we bring advanced capabilities to market as we aim to help our clients simplify cross-platform buying and deliver measurable outcomes with greater impact more efficiently,” said John Hendricks, executive vice-president, Weigel Broadcasting Co.

For more information, visit www.openap.tv and https://www.weigelbroadcasting.com/ .