Operative Launches Unified Platform for Advertising and Broadcast Management

NEW YORK—Operative has announced a slate of new products for a unified broadcast management platform that it says will provide media companies with new intelligence and automation capabilities.

The features, which integrate natively with its core order management and broadcast management solutions, allow Operative customers to rapidly integrate end-to-end advertising and content management workflows, to accelerate revenue growth and increase efficiency with an agentic ecosystem of connected intelligence, smart automation, and unified omnichannel operations.

“Media companies are transforming themselves to win in an era of omnichannel platforms, digital-first distribution, and AI-powered workflows. Operative has built a unified platform that combines open design with native AI architecture to accelerate our customers’ transformation and provide them with value now,” said Dang Ly, chief product and technology officer at Operative. “Our new products give customers the flexibility to use Operative’s out of the box capabilities or integrate seamlessly to their internal enterprise platforms, the ability to activate their data as a strategic asset, and the agentic automation to reimagine workflows at scale. We’re investing in our customers’ success, delivering what matters most so they can realize more revenue, reclaim valuable time, and Operative can continue to be a trusted partner for today and what comes next.”

Operative described the new products and capabilities as follows:

AOS (Advertising Operating System) Advanced Solutions: Pulse CRM, Inventory Studio, and Migration Accelerator transform fragmented and complex operations across linear and digital channels into a unified system. Sales workflows connect from opportunity through billing and measurement. Inventory Studio models, manages, and tracks multiple inventory types from display, streaming, and podcasts to newsletters, live events, and out-of-home, balancing supply and demand to maximize yield and revenue.

BOS (Broadcast Operating System) Advanced Solutions: represents a significant expansion of modern, cloud-based, unified platform technology designed for broadcast management, complementing existing BMS systems with out-of-the-box intelligence and automation to deliver strategic scheduling, optimization, and planning capabilities.

MAX provides dedicated capacity with embedded domain experts for accelerated customer value tailored to their needs.

Insights unifies cross-platform semantic layer data to deliver AI-powered visualizations and business intelligence. Natural language querying, self-service and agent-assisted analytics, and a governed data hub allow customers to understand forecasts, revenue, pacing, and audience delivery faster.

Integration Exchange catalogs and controls external system integration connectors, simplifying and accelerating the process of building enterprise workflows in a secure, scalable, and governed way.

Workforce is a configurable agentic AI automation platform for ad sales and broadcast operations, built on top of Operative’s MCP (Model Context Protocol) framework, that optimizes workflows, removes manual steps, and scales throughput with intelligent agents. Its no-code Studio lets teams configure Operative’s standard, pre-built agent templates to their own business rules, automating everyday workflows. Complete audit trails, monitoring dashboards, and human-in-the-loop controls ensure autonomous work is performed in a governed way.

“This isn’t just a product update, it’s a structural repositioning of our core strategy built on automation, data, and integrations,” said Michael Napodano, CEO of Operative. “We’ve evolved from a portfolio of application solutions into a unified platform designed for a connected agentic ecosystem without forcing customers to wait. They get measurable value today while being architected for exponential capabilities that will redefine their operations in the future. That’s the real shift. A platform that works for right now and scales with their ambitions. Innovation and continuity aren’t a choice anymore, and the momentum our customers feel today is just the beginning.”

“This isn’t just a product update, it’s a structural repositioning of our core strategy built on automation, data, and integrations,” said Michael Napodano, CEO of Operative. “We’ve evolved from a portfolio of application solutions into a unified platform designed for a connected agentic ecosystem without forcing customers to wait. They get measurable value today while being architected for exponential capabilities that will redefine their operations in the future. That’s the real shift. A platform that works for right now and scales with their ambitions. Innovation and continuity aren’t a choice anymore, and the momentum our customers feel today is just the beginning.”

Operative’s new products enter beta this month, with general availability planned across the portfolio by December 2026. Media companies interested in participating in beta programs or learning more about the products are encouraged to contact their Operative account team or visit operative.com .