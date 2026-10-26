Gray Names Jennifer Rieffer GM of WBTV Charlotte

ATLANTA—Gray Media has tapped Jennifer Rieffer as general manager of WBTV Charlotte, N.C., the station group’s CBS affiliate in the No. 21 U.S. DMA.

Rieffer had been vice president and general manager of WXIX Cincinnati, the market’s Gray-owned Fox affiliate, which she joined in 2021. During her tenure there, the station became the flagship station of the Cincinnati Bengals and the over-the-air TV partner of the Cincinnati Reds.

Rieffer began her broadcast career in Lexington, Ky., spending 24 years at Fox affiliate WDKY. She then became general manager of Sinclair-owned Fox station WSMH in Flint, Mich., and also oversaw Sinclair’s joint sales agreements with Flint’s NBC affiliate, WEYI, and The CW affiliate, WBSF. She graduated from Morehead State University.

Atlanta-based Gray Media owns 117 TV stations in 78 U.S. television markets.