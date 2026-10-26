Gray Names Jennifer Rieffer GM of WBTV Charlotte
Executive had been VP and GM of WXIX Cincinnati
ATLANTA—Gray Media has tapped Jennifer Rieffer as general manager of WBTV Charlotte, N.C., the station group’s CBS affiliate in the No. 21 U.S. DMA.
Rieffer had been vice president and general manager of WXIX Cincinnati, the market’s Gray-owned Fox affiliate, which she joined in 2021. During her tenure there, the station became the flagship station of the Cincinnati Bengals and the over-the-air TV partner of the Cincinnati Reds.
Rieffer began her broadcast career in Lexington, Ky., spending 24 years at Fox affiliate WDKY. She then became general manager of Sinclair-owned Fox station WSMH in Flint, Mich., and also oversaw Sinclair’s joint sales agreements with Flint’s NBC affiliate, WEYI, and The CW affiliate, WBSF. She graduated from Morehead State University.
Atlanta-based Gray Media owns 117 TV stations in 78 U.S. television markets.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.