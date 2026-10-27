Hearst Television VP, Sales Gerry McGavick Sets Retirement

NEW YORK—Hearst Television vice president, sales Gerry McGavick will retire from the station group at year-end, the company said, capping off a 40-year advertising and broadcasting career.

McGavrick had led revenue-generation efforts across Hearst Television platforms since 2021, serving as its primary liaison with agencies, rep firms and other sales partners. He also supervised the group’s political ad-sales efforts since 2017, applying expertise gained over two decades at WMUR-TV, the Hearst-owned ABC affiliate in the key political market of Manchester, N.H.

“Gerry holds a breadth of relationships and a depth of knowledge within the local television sales community which is unrivaled,” Hearst Television President Michael J. Hayes said. “His political advertising acumen coupled with his warmth and ability to connect with people has grown our relationships with advertisers and agencies.”

In addition to revenue generation oversight, McGavick ran Hearst’s Sales Account Associate Program. The yearlong program puts trainees with local ad-sales teams in each Hearst market to develop new sales account executives.

Prior to joining the corporate team, McGavick was director of sales at WMUR. He began as a media planner at ad agency Jordan McGrath Case & Taylor, then joined New York-based rep firm Harrington Righter & Parsons. Later on, he was general sales manager at WLVI-TV Boston before joining WMUR.

A second-generation sales executive, his father was general sales manager and director of sales at Hearst-owned WCVB-TV Boston from 1972 to 1984.

“Working at Hearst Television has been the pinnacle of my career and I sincerely thank senior leadership for creating a culture and environment where I have been able to thrive,” McGavick said. “While I am excited about my future, I will miss regularly seeing the great friends I’ve made and being a part of this outstanding company.”

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McGavick is a member of the International Radio and Television Society (IRTS) and has served on the boards of the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters, the Nielsen Local Alliance and Drug-Free New Hampshire. He graduated from Stonehill College, where he was underwriting director for the campus radio station and played on the football team. He graduated from the Hearst Management Institute.