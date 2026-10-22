Hearst Television VP, Finance Stanley Herriott Sets Retirement

NEW YORK—Hearst Television said Stanley Herriott, the station group’s vice president of finance, will retire at year-end after eight years on the job.

Herriot, who joined Hearst TV in 2019, led financial planning and analysis and managed the group’s regional finance, corporate finance, billing and recievables and credit and collections teams. The company owns and/or operates 35 TV stations and two radio stations in 27 markets in 39 states, reaching more than 22 million U.S. TV homes.

“Stan has played an integral role in the successful alignment of finance with operations in support and advancement of our business,” Hearst Television Chief Financial Officer John Drain said. “He has brought broad industry knowledge and steady counsel to this work and has been a valued partner to me and to our stations. I am grateful to Stan for his leadership, counsel, partnership, and his many contributions to Hearst Television.”

Prior to Hearst, Herriott was with Spanish-language media company Univision Communications for 14 years in finance, shared services and internal audit leadership roles. Before that, he was an audit manager for Arthur Andersen.

“Stan has brought his authentic self to his role with us,” Hearst Television President Michael J. Hayes said. “He’s a good broadcaster, and a good person. In addition to his financial acumen, he has helped us build our team and attracted next-generation talent to our organization.”

Herriott is a director of the Media Financial Management Association and executive sponsor of Hearst Television employee resource group Umoja. A certified public accountant, he graduated from Montclair State University in New Jersey and the Hearst Management Institute, Hearst’s executive leadership program.

“It has been a privilege to conclude my media career with Hearst Television, the premier local broadcast company with the most talented media professionals in the business,” Herriott said.