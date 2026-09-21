Gray Media Promotes Tim Maloney to GM and Director of Sales at WBKO

ATLANTA—Gray Media has promoted Tim Maloney to general manager and director of sales of WBKO, the ABC, Fox, and The CW affiliate serving Bowling Green and the surrounding South Central Kentucky region. The promotion takes effect Sept. 21.

A 20-year WBKO veteran, he began his tenure at the station as an account executive and most recently served as multimedia sales manager, directing station revenue strategies and servicing local and regional business accounts.

Prior to joining WBKO, Tim founded and operated a multi-location retail business.

Tim maintains an active presence in local civic affairs. He currently serves on the board of directors for Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky, where he previously served as Board Chairman, and holds an associate membership with the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. In addition, he helps spearhead station events, fundraisers, and community initiatives that support active partnerships with more than 30 nonprofit organizations across the region.

Tim attended Xavier University and studied fine arts at the Rochester Institute of Technology.