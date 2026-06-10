Sinclair, Feeding America Launch ‘Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief’

BALTIMORE and CHICAGO—Sinclair is working with Feeding America to launch “Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief,” an awareness and fundraising campaign to help provide meals to children and their families across the U.S. this summer.

The initiative aims to address the fact that while more than 21 million children eat free school meals during the year, food banks need to step in to help get nutritious food to children and families during the summer months when school is out of session and school meals are no longer available.

Through financial contributions, viewers can help provide access to meals to children and families in their local community. Campaign donations will directly support the local Feeding America food bank, based on the ZIP code on the donor’s credit card.

Through Feeding America, every $1 donated helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks, Sinclair reported.

In partnership with Feeding America, Sinclair will produce content to air throughout the campaign, and Sinclair will also produce a 30-minute special which will spotlight ways to help children stay nourished and healthy throughout the summer, featuring interviews with Feeding America partner network members across the country.

The special, hosted by The National News Desk anchor Angela Brown, will air on Sinclair’s television stations June 27 & 28, and the stations will stream an extended version of the special on their respective websites on June 26.

“Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief” will also be supported through public service campaigns across the company’s owned and/or operated television stations as well as diginets Comet TV, CHARGE, The Nest and Roar.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The campaign, which began June 10, is supported by a $25,000 donation from Sinclair.

The stations will also host a planned day of giving on June 25.

“With one in five kids facing hunger in America, this initiative is crucial in addressing the food insecurity that many children face during the summer months when school is not in session,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of local media for Sinclair. “At Sinclair, our mission is rooted in Enriching Local Lives, and caring for people in need is one of our core principles. Through our partnership with Feeding America and the reach of our local stations, we are able to raise awareness, inspire action, and help provide meals to children and families in the communities we serve. We are proud to once again support this important effort and encourage viewers to join us in making a meaningful impact this summer.”

Said Feeding America President and Chief Operating Officer Linda Nageotte: “Together with Sinclair and its generous viewers, we can help kids get consistent access to summer meals—and summer fun. Every donation strengthens the support kids and their families can count on, keeping them fed and free during the summer.”

Click here to donate to the Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief campaign or learn how to volunteer at a local Feeding America food bank.