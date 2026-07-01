CBS Miami Launches `Hope 4 Venezuela’ Relief Effort

MIAMI—CBS Miami is partnering with Neighbors 4 Neighbors and Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), to launch “Hope 4 Venezuela”, a relief initiative supporting families impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.

Headquartered in Doral Florida, CBS Miami is home to the largest Venezuelan population in the United States and is using its community connections to mobilize aid, elevate critical resources and serve as a central hub for information and support of people affected by the recent earthquakes.

“As a local newsroom, our role goes beyond reporting – we are here to serve, inform and activate our community in moments of need,” said Miguel Fernandez, vice president and news director of CBS Miami. “South Florida’s connection to Venezuela is deeply personal, and we are committed to using our platform to help families facing unimaginable loss.”

The initiative combines storytelling, fundraising and community engagement to drive immediate relief. Donations will be distributed through Global Empowerment Mission and Neighbors 4 Neighbors, while CBS Miami amplifies awareness across its broadcast, digital and social platforms.

“This initiative reflects the power of local journalism to bring communities together and drive meaningful impact,” said Kim Voet, president and general manager of CBS Miami. “We are proud to stand with our viewers, partners and the Venezuelan community to provide support and deliver real help where it is needed most.”

The campaign will include a dedicated Hope 4 Venezuela special on July 1, when CBS Miami’s 7:00 PM newscast will be transformed into a focused broadcast driving awareness, donations and community participation as part of a broader daylong effort.

“Local media plays a critical role in moments like this, connecting people to trusted organizations and turning compassion into action,” said Katy Meagher, president and CEO of Neighbors 4 Neighbors. “Together with CBS Miami and GEM, we are working urgently to deliver life-saving aid to those who need it most.”

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CBS Miami is also engaging local businesses, advertisers and community members to support donation efforts, while its editorial coverage will continue to highlight the ongoing impact of the earthquake and the response from South Florida’s Venezuelan community.