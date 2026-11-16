Apple TV today is adding a video podcasts section to its lineup in a beta test with developers, according to the New York Times. It’s anticipated that Apple will make it free to anyone with the Apple TV app, available on Rokus and other smart TVs.

Apple debuted video podcasts on its Podcast app earlier this year and is expected to increase that number in coming months,

Video podcasts have become among the most popular programs on YouTube and Spotify and Apple TV competitors Hulu and Netflix have also enhanced their video podcast strategies. iHeartMedia is enhancing its podcast offerings by adding full-length video podcast distribution to iHeartRadio. The company said the move is designed to expand reach for creators.

Coined in 2004, the name “podcast” was literally a variation on Apple’s iPod and “broadcast.”