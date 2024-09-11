Dalet Expands Leadership Team with Three New Members

PARIS—Dalet has announced three new members of its executive team. Tara Bryant joins as chief revenue officer (CRO) with responsibilities spanning sales, marketing and customer success, while Marcy Lefkovitz joins Dalet as the new senior vice president (SVP) of product innovation.

Stephen Garland has been appointed chief product and technology officer leading Dalet’s product and engineering organization; he will also continue in his role as senior advisor to the Dalet Board.

“Tara, Marcy and Stephen embody the culture and values we have and strive for at Dalet: proactive collaboration, high accountability, strategic drive, balanced pragmatism, and a focus on execution,” states Santiago Solanas, CEO, Dalet. “All three are exceptional individuals who combine assertiveness with excellent listening skills and, most importantly, passion. I look forward to collaborating with them closely to shape the future of the media industry.”

Dalet CRO Tara Bryant brings a wealth of global go-to-market experience in all areas of revenue creation. As a trusted and proven leader of high-performing teams, she will help align Dalet’s sales, marketing, and customer success functions, as well as drive customer strategy and growth ambitions, Dalet explained.

Marcy Lefkovitz is a well-known and respected industry leader with more than two decades of experience in media and broadcast technology at companies like ABC News, Disney Content Operations and TelevisaUnivision. As Dalet’s new SVP of product innovation, she will bring her background as a journalist, editor and operations executive to oversee the design and implementation of innovative workflow strategies and technologies that optimize operations and boost efficiencies for Dalet’s customers.

Stephen Garland brings over 25 years of experience in successfully driving and scaling rapid growth across global B2B, B2C, and B2B2C companies to his role as chief product and technology officer. His expertise in building and optimizing globally distributed teams is matched by his passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences through value-driven, innovative SaaS solutions. Stephen’s commitment to collaboration and iterative processes is set to significantly enhance Dalet’s end-to-end product strategy, delivery, and support, the company said.