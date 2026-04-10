NAB Show Launches Content Creator VIP Program

WASHINGTON—NAB Show has announced the launch of its Content Creator VIP Program , a new initiative designed to recognize and support leading digital creators shaping the future of media, storytelling and audience engagement.

“The creator economy is now a driving force across the industry,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, Global Connections and Events at NAB. “It’s reshaping how content is produced, distributed and monetized. The Content Creator VIP Program ensures NAB Show is not only reflecting that shift, but also actively bringing creators into the center of the industry’s most important conversations."

The initiative also supports NAB Show’s broader focus on attracting new audiences and first-time attendees, particularly creators, entrepreneurs and next-generation storytellers.

The program will bring a curated group of influential creators to Las Vegas and provide them with a variety of benefits, which the show organizers described as follows:

Exclusive discounts

Free, two-year access to the Show Floor and Newsroom

VIP access to programming, including the expanded Creator Lab in Central Hall

in Central Hall Scheduled networking events with other creators, peers, exhibitors and partners across the media and entertainment ecosystem

Tailored resources to help creators grow, monetize and scale their careers

The program was developed with the guidance of NAB Show’s Creator Council , an initiative that was first announced at NAB Show in 2025.

The 2026 NAB Show takes place April 18–22 (exhibits April 19–22) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more information about the Content Creator VIP Program, visit NAB Show’s website .