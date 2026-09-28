SBE Announces 2026 Ennes Scholarship Recipients

The Society of Broadcast Engineers has announced the recipients of the Ennes Educational Foundation Trust educational scholarships for 2026. The winners—who are chosen from applications received by the July 1, 2026, deadline—will each receive $3,000.

Harold E. Ennes Scholarship

Diovany Deus, recipient of the Harold E. Ennes Scholarship. Diovany is a Broadcast Systems Technician at WESH 2/CW 18 in Orlando, Fla., and an SBE Certified Broadcast Television Engineer (CBTE) pursuing a Master of Science in Information Technology. He specializes in broadcast operations, streaming technologies and media automation, with a strong passion for advancing the future of television through innovation.

Throughout his career, Diovany has focused on developing practical solutions that bridge traditional broadcasting with emerging technologies, including cloud-based broadcast systems and artificial intelligence. His work is driven by a commitment to improving operational efficiency, automation, and the viewer experience.

Following graduation, Diovany plans to continue developing innovative technologies that modernize broadcast infrastructure and help shape the future of media.

Robert D. Greenberg Scholarship

Brendan Temkin, recipient of the Robert D. Greenberg Scholarship, is an active member of Hofstra University's award-winning radio station, WRHU. As part of Brendan’s role, he has engineered for the On-Air Ireland Show, hosted the Country Nation Show, produced highlights and engineered for the New York Islanders Radio Network, and delivered sports segments for Newsline.

Brendan’s technical work extends to audio engineering and phone AD for the Long Island Nets broadcasts, while holding on-air roles including color commentary and play-by-play for the Long Island Ducks. Next semester, he will serve as Lead Producer for the New York Islanders on WRHU overseeing live game broadcasts and attending games to interview players.

Brendan’s professional experience also includes promotions with the New York Mets, sales with the Long Island Ducks, and a recent internship in Broadcast Operations at Paramount, where he gained hands-on experience with major-network workflows and production systems. His goal after graduation is to work for a New York City company in broadcast engineering.

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Youth Scholarship

Adrianna Taliercio, recipient of the Ennes Youth Scholarship, is a 2026 graduate of Wall High School in Wall Township, NJ. Her interest in broadcasting began during her freshman year when she enrolled in a television production and media creation course. She continued studying the field throughout high school and gained hands-on experience as a member of Wall High School’s Daily Morning Show. Through this experience, she developed an appreciation for both the creative process and the equipment and technology required to produce a live broadcast.

In Fall 2026, she will begin studying communication at Monmouth University, where she plans to focus on sports media and content creation. She looks forward to expanding her knowledge of broadcasting and media technology while gaining practical experience in college. Her goal is to pursue a career that combines the creative and technical sides of media, with a particular interest in sports broadcasting and content production.

John H. Battison SBE Founder’s Scholarship

Katie Herring is the recipient of the John H. Battison SBE Founder’s Scholarship. After high school, Katie began working for MH Corbin, a highway information systems company that manufactures, builds, and tests equipment such as traffic counters, beacon controls, and AM Highway Advisory Radio. Her interest in radio started by learning from her grandfather, Ralph Herring, who founded Wake Radio at Wake Forest University and built their transmitter while he was a student there in 1948.

This fall, Katie will graduate from Wake Tech Community College’s NCAB Broadcast Technology Academy with her CBT Radio certification. She plans to use the scholarship to pursue additional coursework in physics and electrical engineering while preparing for graduate school.

Gino Ricciardelli Scholarship

Tanner Denoyer, recipient of the Gino Ricciardelli Scholarship was born and raised in Liberal, Kan. He is a graduate of Liberal High School (Class of 2026) and a current student at Wichita State University. He possesses a strong interest in technology, actively developing his skills in coding and 3D modeling. Tanner has been actively involved in broadcast media since 2020, starting as a board operator for KSCB Radio in Liberal. He completed a semester-long studio engineering internship under John Mulhern at KSCB this past January.

After graduating from WSU, Tanner plans to leverage his background into a career in electrical engineering, focusing on designing and testing high-efficiency broadcast systems.

Applications for the next round of scholarships are being accepted now until July 1, 2027. More information about the Ennes Scholarships is available on the SBE website: sbe.org/scholarship