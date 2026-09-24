Comcast NBCU, NBCUniversal Local Award $2.5 Million to Nonprofits

NEW YORK—Comcast NBCUniversal and NBCUniversal Local announced that a total of $2.5 million has been awarded to 80 nonprofit organizations servicing one of the 11 NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ markets across the U.S. through the 2026 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants.

Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has now provided $24.3 million to 695 nonprofit organizations.

“We’re proud to celebrate this year’s Local Impact Grant recipients and continue our support of impactful nonprofits in our markets,” said Valari Staab, chairman, NBCUniversal Local. “The impact of these organizations can be seen every day in the communities they serve, through the opportunities they create, the connections they build, and the lives they touch.”

For the ninth year, the competitive grant challenge is awarding unrestricted funding to eligible nonprofits making a difference in local communities. Applications were accepted in three categories: youth education and empowerment, next generation storytellers, and community engagement. The 2026 application window for 501(c)(3) nonprofits was March 24 through April 24.

“Local nonprofit organizations help expand opportunity, strengthen community connections and create lasting impact,” said Jessica Clancy, senior vice president of corporate social responsibility at NBCUniversal. “Through the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, we support organizations that are addressing the unique needs of their communities, opening doors for future generations, and making a meaningful difference in the lives of people across the country.”

Nonprofits receiving funds serve communities in the following NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ markets: New York (WNBC, WNJU), Los Angeles (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), San Francisco (KNTV, KSTS), Miami (WTVJ, WSCV), San Diego (KNSD, KUAN) and Hartford, Conn. (WVIT, WRDM).

A full list of nonprofits receiving grants can be found here .

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