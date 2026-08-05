Kane Peterson Joins QuickLink’s North America Team

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Video production and integration firm QuickLink has tapped Kane Peterson for its North American team as presales, customer success and product development engineer.

In the new post, Peterson is tasked with supporting North American customers with workflow consultation, presales guidance, onboarding and product development insights, the company said.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kane to the QuickLink family,” QuickLink CEO Richard Rees said. “His extensive industry knowledge and customer‑centric approach make him an exceptional addition to our team as we continue expanding our presence and support across North America.”

A 34-year broadcast industry veteran, Peterson joins QuickLink after 14 years at NewTek, where he supported customers and advanced product capability. He stayed with that company through its acquisition by Vizrt, gaining additional experience in integrated production systems and IP-based workflows, QuickLink said.

“I’m excited to join QuickLink and contribute to a company that’s driving innovation in remote production and broadcast workflows,” Peterson said. “I’ve spent my career helping customers solve real‑world challenges and get the maximum functionality out of their systems, and I look forward to supporting QuickLink’s partners and users across North America as we continue to advance and evolve our solutions.”

QuickLink supplies more than 800 companies with software, hardware and cloud solutions for broadcast-quality multicamera video production and has been recognized with Emmy Awards and the Queen’s Award for Innovation.

For more information, visit its website.