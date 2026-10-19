Hearst Television Adds Chris Plourde as VP, Strategy and Distribution
20-year Tegna veteran will help with strategic partnerships in distribution, technology
NEW YORK—Station group Hearst Television has hired Chris Plourde as vice president, strategy and distribution.
Plourde comes to Hearst after 20 years at Tegna, most recently as vice president, financial planning and analysis. He will report to John Robertson, senior vice president of strategy and distribution, assisting him in areas including strategic partnerships in distribution and technology, Hearst said.
“Finding a leader with Chris’s depth of experience is a rare and exceptional opportunity,” Hearst Television President Michael J. Hayes said. “His arrival further strengthens what is, without question, the finest strategy and distribution team in the local television business, and positions us to lead Hearst Television boldly into its next generation.”
While with Tegna, Plourde specialized in distribution strategy, corporate development, financial planning and complex commercial negotiations including the successful completion of many distribution agreements, Hearst said. His work has included constructing financial models supporting distribution revenue, negotiation strategy and new business ventures, according to the company. He has also led financial strategy and analysis supporting network affiliation negotiations and strategic partnerships, among other activities, Hearst said.
“Chris brings an extraordinarily distinctive and wide-ranging breadth of experience, and we are fortunate to welcome him to the team,” Robertson said. “His insight and perspective will be invaluable as we continue to build on our momentum and he will be instrumental in helping drive our relationships with networks and MVPDs, including our advanced advertising partnerships.”
A graduate of Northeastern University who earned his MBA at George Mason University, Plourde joined Tegna in 2006.
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Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.