Microphone Maker Audix Adds Eric Reese as VP

WILSONVILLE, Ore.—Eric Reese has been named vice president of Audix, the Videndum Creative Solutions-owned manufacturer of professional microphones for stage, studio and broadcast use.

He’ll be tasked with overseeing all of the company’s functions including sales, marketing, product development and operations, Audix said.

“My goal is to increase the awareness of Audix products and technologies with engineers, artists, and system designers, and to challenge more people to take the ‘Audix Challenge’ and listen to what they’ve been missing for over 40 years,” Reese said. “I look forward to utilizing my varied skillset and industry knowledge to collaborate with the team at Audix to continue the brand’s legacy and usher in a new era of quality audio.”

A 26-year veteran of the AV and entertainment industry, Reese began his career as a reliability engineer at Peavey Electronics. Since then, he spent 11 years with Sennheiser and five years with Shure, and has also worked for Peavey, Ford Audio-Video, AVI-SPL and Blizzard Lighting. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Michigan State University and an Executive MBA from Marquette University.

He also owns and operates live sound production company Loud and Clear Productions and is the frontman for a John Mellencamp tribute band.

“Audix has been an iconic, product-focused brand for over 40 years," Reese said. "Its passionate following is due to its dedication to unique products, for engineers and musicians, designed and built by engineers and musicians right here in the USA.

“Ironically, as a professional live sound engineer, my exposure to the full span of their catalog was limited, aside from their industry-leading drum microphones, which are ubiquitous,” he added. “Now that I’ve dug deeper into their products and technologies, I believe that Audix is the best-kept secret in microphones.”