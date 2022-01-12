Vitec Acquires Microphone Maker Audix

CASSOLA, Italy & PORTLAND, Ore.—Vitec Imaging Solutions has announced that it has agreed to acquire Audix and its affiliates and that the deal is expected to close shortly.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

"Audix is the perfect addition to our existing audio range, in a high-tech, growing category," said Marco Pezzana, Divisional CEO at Vitec Imaging Solutions. "The brand will significantly increase our total addressable market, advance our audio technology capabilities and, most importantly, bring great people with intimate knowledge of the audio industry, who will be a real asset to the company and enable us to accelerate the delivery of Vitec’s audio strategy and delight the content creator community with easy to use, high fidelity audio capture solutions."

Audix is a leading, high-quality microphone brand for studio and live performance audio based in Portland, Oregon, that focuses on premium, professional vocal and instrument microphones, designed for studio, commercial and live applications, with audio technology designed and manufactured in the U.S., Vitec said.

As part of the deal, Vitec also announced that the Audix team and facility in Oregon will become Vitec Imaging Solutions’ Audio R&D Centre of Excellence, which will work on the acceleration of in-house microphone product design, development and manufacturing across all Vitec audio brands.

The deal means that Vitec's audio capture strategy is now structured around three core brands in the $1 billion microphone market: