Vitec Acquires Microphone Maker Audix
By George Winslow published
The Audix team and facility in Oregon will become Vitec Imaging Solutions’ Audio R&D Centre of Excellence
CASSOLA, Italy & PORTLAND, Ore.—Vitec Imaging Solutions has announced that it has agreed to acquire Audix and its affiliates and that the deal is expected to close shortly.
Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
"Audix is the perfect addition to our existing audio range, in a high-tech, growing category," said Marco Pezzana, Divisional CEO at Vitec Imaging Solutions. "The brand will significantly increase our total addressable market, advance our audio technology capabilities and, most importantly, bring great people with intimate knowledge of the audio industry, who will be a real asset to the company and enable us to accelerate the delivery of Vitec’s audio strategy and delight the content creator community with easy to use, high fidelity audio capture solutions."
Audix is a leading, high-quality microphone brand for studio and live performance audio based in Portland, Oregon, that focuses on premium, professional vocal and instrument microphones, designed for studio, commercial and live applications, with audio technology designed and manufactured in the U.S., Vitec said.
As part of the deal, Vitec also announced that the Audix team and facility in Oregon will become Vitec Imaging Solutions’ Audio R&D Centre of Excellence, which will work on the acceleration of in-house microphone product design, development and manufacturing across all Vitec audio brands.
The deal means that Vitec's audio capture strategy is now structured around three core brands in the $1 billion microphone market:
- Audix: Microphones for Studio Recording and Installed Sound. Under the global umbrella of Vitec Imaging Solutions, Vitec will add sales, marketing and e-commerce capabilities to develop the U.S. brand worldwide, while maintaining its high level of innovation, with a primary focus on fast-growing wireless applications. Audix will open its vertically integrated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the U.S. to the rest of Vitec’s audio brands, ensuring the innovation is applied across our whole audio portfolio to the benefit of all Vitec brands’ users, Vitec said.
- Rycote: Microphones and Noise Cancellation Accessories for Professional Broadcasting and Filmmakers. The Rycote brand is dedicated to the broadcast and production segment. While Rycote windshields and mounts will continue to be made in the UK, Rycote’s broadcast microphones will benefit from the additional manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Vitec said, by allowing them to extend the range, further enhance product performance and better serve the US market.
- JOBY: Mobile Microphones for Content Creators. The JOBY brand is Vitec’s largest volume offering, servicing the 40 million monetizing social media influencers for whom great audio quality is a critical component of their success. Going forward, the development of JOBY microphones will move to the U.S. to accelerate the innovation process in the largest content creator market.
