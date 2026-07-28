QuickLink To Feature New StudioPro AnywhereTally At IBC 2026

STUDIOS IN SWANSEA, U.K.—QuickLink will debut its new StudioPro AnywhereTally system during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Purpose-built for QuickLink StudioPro, AnywhereTally extends tally control beyond traditional local workflows, delivering reliable, real-time on-air indication over the internet for multi-camera productions operating across multiple locations.

Designed for the future of cloud-enabled production, StudioPro AnywhereTally integrates natively with the brand’s StudioPro Proton and StudioPro Fusion control panels, creating a unified workflow across software, control surfaces and remote tally devices. With support for four, eight or 12 tally light configurations, the system provides the flexibility required for everything from compact studio setups to large, distributed productions.

“StudioPro AnywhereTally is a first-of-its-kind cloud tally solution, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern live production. Built for cloud-based workflows while supporting traditional on-premises environments, it gives production teams the flexibility to extend professional tally capabilities wherever they operate,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “By combining real-time remote tally, seamless StudioPro ecosystem integration and professional-grade wireless performance, AnywhereTally enables more connected, flexible and efficient production workflows.”

StudioPro AnywhereTally delivers high‑performance wireless reliability with up to 7,200‑ft range, strong wall penetration and 20ms low‑latency response using military‑grade wireless technology, ensuring dependable tally performance in demanding environments.

Built for long production days, it provides 20 to 40 hours of battery life, USB‑C charging and a clear battery status indicator. It’s compact, lightweight aluminum alloy design supports both hot‑shoe and 1/4‑inch mounting for fast, flexible deployment. With cloud‑controllable operation through StudioPro Cloud instances, AnywhereTally enables production teams to stay coordinated and connected regardless of physical location.

With cloud-controllable operation through StudioPro Cloud instances, StudioPro AnywhereTally enables production teams to stay coordinated and connected regardless of physical location, bridging the gap between cloud-based and traditional production environments.

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See QuickLink at IBC stand 7.C19.