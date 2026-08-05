Utah Scientific to Highlight NBOSS at IBC 2026

At IBC 2026, Utah Scientific said it will highlight NBOSS, a software extension to the Utah Scientific Control System.

The extension enables seamless control of SMPTE ST 2110 IP media sources and destinations within the familiar Utah Scientific routing environment.

“The industry’s transition to IP is not a single event, but an ongoing evolution, and customers need technologies that support that journey at their own pace,” Utah Scientific CEO Brett Benson said. “NBOSS creates a unified control experience for NMOS-enabled devices and traditional routing infrastructure, helping facilities modernize confidently while maintaining the reliability they expect from Utah Scientific.”

Delivered on a dedicated two-rack-unit server appliance, NBOSS provides a simple NMOS-based control layer that bridges traditional SDI workflows with modern IP infrastructure, Utah Scientific said. It lets broadcasters manage IP and SDI signals together, without introducing a separate control system or changing operational workflows.

NBOSS allows facilities transitioning to IP to operate as a true hybrid SDI/IP router, preserving established operational models while enabling future-ready infrastructure.

See NBOSS and other Utah Scientific products at IBC 2026, Sept. 11–14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center, stand 10.B40.