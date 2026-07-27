Maryland Public Television Promotes Ling Ling Sun to CTO

OWINGS MILLS, Md.—Maryland Public Television has announced that vice president, of technology Ling Ling Sun has been promoted to chief technology officer for the statewide public television network.

Since her arrival at MPT in May, 2025, Sun has overseen the organization’s production and maintenance, transmission and distribution, and information technology units.

In her expanded CTO role, Sun now leads enterprise technology strategy, long-range planning, and execution to strengthen MPT’s operational capabilities and prepare the organization for technology-related advancements. These responsibilities are in addition to providing leadership for production services and facilities operations; overseeing the resources, infrastructure, and teams that support MPT’s content production and studio operations; and facility-based revenue initiatives.

Sun brings more than 20 years of public media experience to her expanded role at MPT, having served previously as chief technology officer for Nebraska Public Media. During her decade-long tenure at that network, her leadership resulted in a 20% increase in channel capacity, more than 20% improved energy efficiency, and the implementation of a converged statewide media network management and control system, among other accomplishments.

Before joining Nebraska Public Media, Sun spent 12 years in engineering roles at WOSU Public Media in Columbus, Ohio. As chief engineer, she played a pivotal role in the network’s analog-to-digital TV transition and the implementation of WOSU@COSI – a state-of-the-art production facility featuring an interactive public interface.

Sun is on the board of directors for the Advanced Television Systems Committee and serves as the chair of the NAB TV Technology Committee. She chaired the PBS Engineering Technology Advisory Committee from 2013 to 2018 and the National Association of Broadcasters’ BEIT Conference Program Committee in 2023 and 2024.

She has been recognized by the organization Women We Admire as a “Top 50 Women Leaders in Technology” (2022), “Top 50 Women Leaders in Media” (2023), and “Top 50 Chief Technology Officers” (2024). She also earned Broadcasting & Cable’s 2019 National Technology Leadership Award.

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Sun earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Communication University of China.