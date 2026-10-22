Locality Appoints Saul Stetson as SVP, Head of Product

NEW YORK—Local TV advertising platform Locality has tapped Saul Stetson as head of product.

A 20-year industry veteran with experience across ad technology, data and identity, he was most recently head of product for Commerce Grid, Criteo’s supply-side platform, where he led product strategy for programmatic supply access, audience-driven inventory packaging and monetization.

He’ll oversee product strategy and development across Locality’s broadcast and streaming portfolio, the company said.

“Saul brings deep experience building products across identity, data and advertising technology, and he'll play an important role in making those capabilities even more accessible and valuable to advertisers,” said Locality CEO Michael Collins, to whom Stetson will report.

Prior to Criteo, Stetson led product for Tapad’s identity platform (now part of Experian), developing solutions to connect audiences across devices and media environments.

Locality operates in all 210 U.S. designated market areas (DMAs), combining its proprietary Audience Engine data platform with identity capabilities, direct access to premium broadcast and streaming TV inventory and hands-on expertise in local campaign execution, the company said.

“The biggest opportunity in local TV is making audience data easier for advertisers to act on,” Stetson said. “Locality has the technology, media relationships and market expertise to make that possible, and I’m excited to build products that take advertisers from understanding their audiences to reaching them.”